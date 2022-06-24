FOTO – Lorenzo Insigne è partito per Toronto con la famiglia

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

Lorenzo Insigne è partito per il Canada insieme alla sua famiglia. Questo è quanto si apprende dalla redazione di Sky Sport. L’ormai promesso sposo del Toronto, lascia Napoli per così intraprendere la sua nuova avventura professionale.

Articolo precedenteCastel di Sangro, il sindaco: “30 luglio amichevole con il Maiorca. Stiamo lavorando per ampliare la capienza del Patini”
Articolo successivoBirindelli: “Scudetto? Spalletti ha perso la bussola per la rosa poco omogenea. Su Zanoli…”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE