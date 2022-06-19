Top-10 allenatori per presenze in Serie A: Spalletti al primo posto!

Tramite i propri canali social, La Lega Serie A ha stilato una classifica degli allenatori con più presenze in Serie A attualmente in attività.

Al primo posto figura l’allenatore azzurro Luciano Spalletti con 521 presenze!

