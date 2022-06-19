La Sampdoria tenta il colpaccio Fabregas: lo spagnolo è svincolato

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Il quotidiano Repubblica scrive che la Sampdoria sta tentando il colpo Cesc Fabregas a centrocampo, essendo lo spagnolo svincolato. Primi contatti tra le parti ma l’affare resta complicato.

