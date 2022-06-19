GdS – Un pallino del Napoli vicino alla Juve, attenzione anche all’Inter

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Secondo quanto riporta “La Gazzetta dello Sport” la Juventus starebbe preparando un’offerta al Genoa per il giocatore rivelazione della stagione rossoblù: Andrea Cambiaso. Sull’esterno che piace al Napoli, c’è anche l’interesse di Inter e Bologna.

Articolo precedenteHiguaìn: “Se ripenso al passato mi viene la pelle d’oca”
Articolo successivoSportweek – Zaniolo: “Scudetto del Milan? Avrei dato più chance al Napoli”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE