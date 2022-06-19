Dazn – Ventola: “Osimhen? Abbiamo le stesse caratteristiche”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Nicola Ventola ai microfoni di Dazn ha rilasciato parole al miele per Victor Osimhen:

“Ho comprato la maglia di Osimhen perché mi piace molto. Ha le mie stesse caratteristiche, come la progressione e la falcata, anche se è molto più forte”.

Articolo precedenteSportweek – Zaniolo: “Scudetto del Milan? Avrei dato più chance al Napoli”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE