Caressa su Fabiàn: “Ha lo stesso tocco di Zidane”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno


Fabio Caressa sul proprio canale YouTube ha espresso più volte il suo apprezzamento nei confronti di Fabian Ruiz. Il noto telecronista sportivo ha paragonato il talento spagnolo a Zinedine Zidane per il modo in cui addomestica e gestisce il pallone.

