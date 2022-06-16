Mondiali 2030, Spagna e Portogallo pronte a candidarsi per ospitarli: le ultime

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Secondo il quotidiano spagnolo Cadena Ser, Spagna e Portogallo sarebbero pronte a presentare la candidatura alla FIFA per i mondiali del 2030. Solo indiscrezioni ad oggi, ma possibile sorprese nelle prossime settimane.

