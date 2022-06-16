L’ex obiettivo azzurro James finisce nel mirino del Boca Juniors: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

James Rodriguez potrebbe approdare al Boca Juniors in questa sessione di mercato!

L’attuale giocatore dell’Al Ryhann, ex Real Madrid e Bayern Monaco, potrebbe giocare nello storico club argentino, secondo quanto riporta Mundo Boca.

