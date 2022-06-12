Osimhen, per il secondo anno di fila arriva il premio come miglior giocatore e attaccante nigeriano dell’anno

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Victor Osimhen ha ricevuto un altro riconoscimento. Il centravanti azzurro è stato premiato come miglior calciatore e miglior attaccante nigeriano dell’anno ai Ballers Awards. E’ il secondo anno consecutivo che riceve entrambi i premi.

Articolo precedenteIFAB – Domani riunione a Doha per approvare definitivamente i 5 cambi e introdurre il fuorigioco semiautomatico
Articolo successivoNations League – Rrahmani sconfitto con il Kosovo nel match contro la Grecia

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE