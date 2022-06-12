Nations League – Rrahmani sconfitto con il Kosovo nel match contro la Grecia

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Amir Rrahmani in campo con la Nazionale. Il difensore del Napoli di scena nel match di Uefa Nations League Grecia-Kosovo terminato col successo greco per 2-0. Rrahmani ha giocato tutta la gara.

Fonte: sito ufficiale SSC Napoli.

Articolo precedenteOsimhen, per il secondo anno di fila arriva il premio come miglior giocatore e attaccante nigeriano dell’anno

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE