Maksimovic flop al Genoa, 2 squadre interessate al serbo

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Nikola Maksimovic, ex difensore partenopeo, è in uscita dal Genoa dopo la deludente stagione rossoblù. Il centrale serbo sarebbe entrato nel mirino della Salernitana e del Parma in B.

Articolo precedenteDel Genio: “Meret è migliorato con i piedi, non sono impazzito ma contro l’Empoli lo ha dimostrato”
Articolo successivoMancini: “Rivincita inglese? Non è una finale e si gioca a porte chiuse”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE