TuttoMercatoWeb – Il Napoli segue Saliba: i dettagli

Giuseppe Crescibene
Il Napoli, come riportato da TuttoMercatoWeb, sta seguendo, in maniera molto forte, William Saliba, centrale dell’Arsenal. Il giocatore, classe 2001, ha giocato questa stagione, in prestito, in Francia al Marsiglia.

