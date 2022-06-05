Sconcerti: “Pellegrini come Insigne ma con più soluzioni”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-
Foto Luciano Rossi/AS Roma/ LaPresse 20/02/2020 Roma (Italia) Sport Calcio AS Roma - Gent Europa League 2019 2020 - Stadio Olimpico di Roma (Italia) Nella foto: Lorenzo Pellegrini Photo Luciano Rossi/AS Roma/ LaPresse 20/02/2020 Roma Italy) Sport Soccer AS Roma - Gent Uefa Europa League 2019 2020 - Olimpico Stadium of Roma (Italy) In the pic: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Mario Sconcerti nel suo editoriale per “Il Corriere della Sera” ha appoggiato le scelte di Roberto Mancini:

“L’altra buona invenzione è Pellegrini al posto di Insigne. Permette le stesse idee anche se con più sacrificio. Pellegrini è fra i quattro-cinque migliori giocatori italiani, sulla fascia è un lusso, ma ci può stare”.

Articolo precedenteRossitto: “Scudetto? Questa era la stagione giusta per il Napoli”
Articolo successivoLeekens: “Mertens? Al suo debutto dimostrò di avere la personalità giusta”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE