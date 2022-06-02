UFFICIALE – Colpo Rüdiger per Ancelotti! Affare a zero per i blancos

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Il Real Madrid ha ufficializzato l’ingaggio a parametro zero di Antonio Rüdiger, che arriverà dal 1 luglio in blancos dopo l’esperienza al Chelsea.

Ancelotti quindi potrà contare su un altro difensore d’esperienza, oltre a David Alaba.

Articolo precedenteValentini: “Va fatta una critica, ma non bisogna infierire sulla Nazionale. Se Mancini ritiene di poter proseguire, rimanga”
Articolo successivoUFFICIALE – Walter Sabatini non è più il direttore sportivo della Salernitana. Il comunicato

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE