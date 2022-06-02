Cds – Niente di vero su Mertens alla Lazio: i biancocelesti ripartono da un altro attaccante!

Gianpaolo Bianconcini
Il Corriere dello Sport smentisce il possibile approdo di Dries Mertens alla Lazio.

I biancocelesti sarebbe intenzionati a puntare sul giovane Jovane Cabral, presumibilmente riscattandolo per 4-5 milioni dal suo precedente club di appartenza.

