Cavani può approdare in Spagna: il Matador piace a tre club di Liga

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Secondo quanto riportato dal portale spagnolo El Chiringuito Edinson Cavani può approdare in Spagna.

L’uruguagio piace a Siviglia, Villareal e Atletico Madrid. Arriverebbe a parametro zero.

Articolo precedenteEsposito: “Le parole di De Laurentiis? Se ha parlato di scudetto è perché ci crede. Mertens alla Lazio? Non è possibile”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE