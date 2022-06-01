Social – Ssc Napoli, gli auguri di compleanno per l’ex Bruscolotti

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Giuseppe Bruscolott icompie oggi 71 anni. La SSC Napoli ha fatto ha omaggiato l’ex difensore azzurro con un post su twitter: “Buon compleanno, Giuseppe!“.

Di seguito il post:

