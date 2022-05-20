FOTO – Ssc Napoli, gli auguri di compleanno per Piotr Zielinski

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

La Ssc Napoli, attraverso i suoi profili social, ha rivolto gli auguri di compleanno a Piotr Zielinski, che oggi compie 28 anni. Il calciatore veste la maglia azzurra dal 2016, e da allora è andato in rete per ben 39 volte.

