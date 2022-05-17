VIDEO – Napoli, 33 anni fa la vittoria dela Coppa UEFA: il ricordo sui social

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Con un video postato sui social, il Napoli ha voluto celebrare i 33 anni dalla vittoria della Coppa UEFA, conquistata a Stoccarda il 17 maggio 1989.

Articolo precedenteCassano: “Tributo ad Insigne meritato e da pelle d’oca! Napoli? Ecco cosa mi ha impressionato”
Articolo successivoFOTO – Polonia, i convocati per la Nations League: quanti italiani, la scelta su Zielinski

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE