VIDEO – La Serie A omaggia Lorenzo Insigne e il suo rapporto con il Napoli: il post sui social

Gaetano Formisano
La Serie A ha pubblicato un video che ritrae Lorenzo Insigne durante il giro di campo al termine della sua ultima partita, in casa, con la maglia del Napoli. Di seguito, il post:

