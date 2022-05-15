Pierpaolo Marino pronto a cambiare squadra, ecco quale!

Carmine Acierno
Il ds dell’Udinese, Pierpaolo Marino, ex Napoli, sarebbe entrato nel mirino del Cagliari dopo che i sardi avrebbero deciso di cambiare alcuni interpreti in dirigenza. In uscita infatti ci sarebbe Stefano Capozucca.

