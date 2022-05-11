TNT Sports – De Paul richiesto da un club di A, ecco quale!

Carmine Acierno
Secondo quanto riporta TNT Sports, Rodrigo De Paul sarebbe stato richiesto dall’Inter. La squadra nerazzurra sarebbe disposta anche di sacrificare Correa ma i Colchoneros hanno rinviato al mittente la richiesta.

