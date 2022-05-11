FOTO – Striscione polemico al Maradona contro Spalletti: “La Panda te la ridiamo, basta che te ne vai”

Scritto da:
Simone Soriano
-

Fuori allo stadio Diego Armando Maradona è apparso uno striscione assai polemico nei confronti di Luciano Spalletti. “La Panda te la restituiamo, basta che te ne vai”, firmato: “e’ mariuoli (i ladri)”. Di seguito la foto:

