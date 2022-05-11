De Maggio: “Il Napoli sta preparando delle sorprese, grandi sorprese”

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Valter De Maggio a Radio Kiss Kiss ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni:

“Il Napoli sta preparando delle sorprese bellissime, sono venuto a saperne due e credo che almeno una lo farà emozionare, potrebbero esserci lacrime per lui”.

