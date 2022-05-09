La futura squadra di Insigne ad un punto dall’ultima posizione

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-
Foto Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse 22 agosto 2021 Napoli, Italia sport calcio Napoli vs Venezia - Campionato di calcio Serie A TIM 2021/2022 - stadio Diego Armando Maradona Nella foto: Lorenzo Insigne (SSC Napoli) gol 1-0 Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse August 22, 2021 Naples, Italy sport soccer Napoli vs Venezia - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Lorenzo Insigne (SSC Napoli) goal 1-0

Il Toronto, prossima squadra di Lorenzo Insigne, è in una situazione critica in classifica. Infatti, la futura squadra del capitano del Napoli, è ultima ed ha perso, al 90esimo minuto, contro il Vancouver Whitecaps: questa sconfitta ha portato la squadra ad essere ad un punto dall’ultima posizione.

