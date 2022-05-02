Salernitana-Venezia si decide sul campo: arriva la decisione

Vittorio Castiello
Il CONI ha optato per il campo: Salernitana-Venezia si giocherà. Il Collegio di Garanzia ha stabilito che il match dell’Arechi non sarà assegnato a tavolino, respingendo così le richieste degli arancioneroverdi.

