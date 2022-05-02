FOTO – La Serie A celebra il Napoli: il post per le qualificate alla Champions League

Gaetano Formisano
Arbitro

Sul proprio profilo Twitter, la Lega Serie A ha “salutato” il profilo della Champions League con 4 foto raffiguranti i club qualificati alla competizione europea per la prossima stagione: Inter, Milan, Napoli e Juventus.

