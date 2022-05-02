Atalanta-Salernitana: termina il primo tempo al Gewiss

Scritto da:
Vittorio Castiello
-

Termina il primo tempo di Atalanta-Salernitana, il risultato è di 0-1. Inaspettato vantaggio degli ospiti sull’ostico campo del Gewiss, a segno il brasiliano Ederson al minuto 27. Ci attende ora la seconda frazione.

