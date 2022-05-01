SOCIAL – Hamsik festeggia il suo primo Scudetto: le parole

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-
hamsik

Marek Hamsik, ex capitano del Napoli, ha festeggiato, sui Social, la conquista del campionato turco, con la maglia del Trabzonspor. Per il giocatore slovacco, infatti, è il primo Scudetto della sua carriera, le parole:

Articolo precedenteUFFICIALE – Il Napoli è matematicamente in Champions League
Articolo successivoPremier League – L’Arsenal vince e risponde al Tottenham di Conte

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE