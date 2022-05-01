Mertens straripante, i voti dei quotidiani sportivi

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-

Dopo l’oggettiva incredibile prestazione di Dries Mertens contro il Sassuolo, condita da due gol, i principali quotidiani sportivi hanno esaltato il fantasista belga:

TMW 8

Gazzetta dello Sport 8

Corriere dello Sport 8

Tuttosport 8

Articolo precedenteMeret che si fa togliere il pallone da Pinamonti: la scena emblematica della stagione del Napoli
Articolo successivoRepubblica – Corbo: “Ma Spalletti dove legge di Icardi e Totti? Deve guardare avanti”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE