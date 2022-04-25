TMW – Il Napoli può cedere Osimhen: la valutazione

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Il Napoli, in questa sessione di calciomercato, potrebbe cedere il suo attaccante, Victor Osimhen. Infatti, come riportato da TuttoMercatoWeb, il nigeriano non è incedibile. La cifra, per cui sarebbe ceduto, si aggira intorno ai 90 milioni.

