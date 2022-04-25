Azzi ironizza: “In castigo! No, c’è il ponte, vediamoci a cena”

BREVE STORIA TRISTE

Basta 😡 Subito in castigo 😡 Eh, non si può 😭 Perché? 🤔 C'è il ponte, gli hotel sono strapieni! 🤯 Cavolo, quindi? 😳 Non c'è dove andare 😔 Quando c'è posto? 😫 Martedì, forse 🤗 Ok, allora martedì 😡 E oggi?🤔 Vacanza 😇 Vediamoci a cena, va, che è meglio