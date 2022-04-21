TMW – Bolchi: “Al Napoli è mancata la continuità per vincere lo Scudetto”

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Bruno Bolchi, ex allenatore, ha parlato della stagione del Napoli ai microfoni di TuttoMercatoWeb. Infatti, come riportato dal sito, l’allenatore ha detto sui partenopei: “È mancata la continuità dei risultati per arrivare a vincere lo Scudetto”.

