Canale 8 – Sconcerti su Insigne: "Non riesce a segnare"

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-
Foto Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse 22 agosto 2021 Napoli, Italia sport calcio Napoli vs Venezia - Campionato di calcio Serie A TIM 2021/2022 - stadio Diego Armando Maradona Nella foto: Lorenzo Insigne (SSC Napoli) gol 1-0 Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse August 22, 2021 Naples, Italy sport soccer Napoli vs Venezia - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Lorenzo Insigne (SSC Napoli) goal 1-0

Mario Sconcerti, giornalista, ha parlato ai microfoni di Canale 8, durante la trasmissione Il Bello del Calcio, di Lorenzo Insigne: “L’attuale capitano del Napoli non è più decisivo. I compagni gli servono delle ottime palle, ma lui non riesce a gonfiare la rete. Sicuramente ha perso molta incisività”.

