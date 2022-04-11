Il Napoli cambia con Mertens ed Osimhen insieme: ecco i dati

Carmine Acierno
Secondo quanto riporta Kickest il Napoli con Mertens ed Osimhen in campo ha una media gol più alta: una rete ogni 30′. Ciò denuncia quanto sia ancora importante avere il miglior marcatore della storia del Napoli tra le prime file.

