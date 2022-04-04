VIDEO – La Ssc Napoli celebra il gol di Politano all’Atalanta

Scritto da:
Vincenzo La Montagna
-

Articolo precedenteBergonzi sul rigore di Atalanta-Napoli: “Lì devi fischiare subito senza discussioni”
Articolo successivoImpallomeni: “Napoli? Spalletti non ne sbaglia una, occasione unica. Inter? Difficile possa vincere”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE