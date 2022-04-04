Milan-Bologna, le formazioni ufficiali: Kalulu titolare! Out Orsolini e Soriano

Alle ore 20:45 andrà in scena allo stadio San Siro Milan-Bologna, posticipo della 31esima giornata. Queste le scelte dei due allenatori:

Milan (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Kalulu, Theo Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Messias, Brahim Diaz, Leao, Giroud

Bologna (4-2-3-1) Skorupski, Soumaoro, Medel, Theate, Hickey, Schouten, Svanberg, Aebischer, Dijks, Barrow, Arnautovic
