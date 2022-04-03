Derby d’Italia, sviluppi importanti: un big era diffidato, salterà il Verona

Carmine Acierno
Il derby d’Italia sta entusiasmando gli amanti del calcio ma c’è stato subito uno sviluppo importante: Lautaro Martìnez è stato ammonito ed, essendo diffidato, salterà l’Hellas Verona.

