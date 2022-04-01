Dai Social – Rrahmani votato miglior giocatore di marzo sull’app socios! I dettagli

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Amir Rrahmani è stato eletto miglior giocatore del mese di marzo (dai tifosi tramite i fan token) sull’app Socios come dimostra un tweet della società azzurra:

https://twitter.com/sscnapoli/status/1509900960214233134?t=hDGczOYMzsna4wNd-hkyQQ&s=08
