Gds – Da Zielinski a Lobotka per fermare il turbo Gasp

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

La prima pagina del quotidiano La Gazzetta dello Sport analizza la sfida tra Atalanta e Napoli esaminando il centrocampo degli azzurri: “La sfida di deciderá a centrocampo, da Zielinski a Lobotka per fermare il turbo Gasp!”.

