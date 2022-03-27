ULTIM’ORA – Lautaro negativo al Covid, Juve avvisata

Carmine Acierno
Lautaro Martinez dopo esser risultato positivo il 21 marzo al Covid-19 si è negativizzato e sarà a disposizione contro la Juventus nella prossima sfida di campionato.

