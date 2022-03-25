VIDEO – Dodici anni fa il 3-1 alla Juventus firmato Hamsik, Quagliarella e Lavezzi!

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter il Napoli ha ricordato la vittoria per 3-1 contro la Juventus di dodici anni fa firmata Hamsik, Quagliarella e Lavezzi che ribaltarono l’iniziale vantaggio bianconero di Chiellini:

