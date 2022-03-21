FOTO – Il Napoli continua a sostenere la campagna “Keep Racism Out”: il post sui social

Gaetano Formisano
Il Napoli, sui propri profili social, ha pubblicato delle foto del match contro l’Udinese in merito alla campagna “Keep Racism Out” al quale la Lega Serie A ha preso parte.

