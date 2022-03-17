Gazzetta – Rush finale: i calendari a confronto di Milan, Napoli, Inter e Juventus!

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

A nove giornate dalla fine è corsa a quattro per vincere lo scudetto. Il quotidiano La Gazzetta dello Sport ha infatti riportato i calendari a confronto di Milan, Napoli, Inter e Juventus, le squadre coinvolte nella lotta al titolo:

