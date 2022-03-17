Cdm – Pronto il rinnovo per Juan Jesus: scatterà l’opzione di un altro anno

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Juan Jesus ha convinto il Napoli: ecco quindi che verrà esercitata l’opzione di rinnovo per un altro anno presente nell’attuale contratto. Lo riporta Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

