SOCIAL – Napoli, la statistica sui gol di Osimhen nel girone di ritorno

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il Napoli ha pubblicato una statistica riguardante i gol di Victor Osimhen nei gironi di ritorno nelle ultime due stagioni.

Infatti, il nigeriano è il calciatore azzurro che ha segnato più gol nel girone di ritorno: 12 al pari di Lorenzo Insigne.

Articolo precedenteCesari a Pressing: “Chiederei a Rocchi di ascoltare cosa si dicono arbitro e Var”
Articolo successivoTiribocchi: “Subito a giudicare Osimhen! Solo lui segna nel Napoli”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE