SOCIAL – Gesto fantastico del Pescara contro lo striscione razzista

Scritto da:
Giuseppe Crescibene
-

Il Pescara ha risposto in maniera fantastica contro lo striscione razzista comparso la sera prima della sfida tra Hellas Verona e Napoli. Infatti la compagine abruzzese ha scritto, tramite un rebus, su Twitter: “I Love Napoli”.

