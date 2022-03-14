Sky Sport – Signori: “Il Milan è favorito ma non ha già vinto”

Giuseppe Signori, ex attaccante, ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport della corsa Scudetto e del Napoli: “Il Milan, secondo me, è il favorito a vincere il tricolore. Sarà fondamentale il calendario di tutte le squadre per la lotta al tricolore”.

