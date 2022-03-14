La Gazzetta esalta Osimhen: “Supermhen”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Nella prima pagina di oggi, il quotidiano La Gazzetta dello Sport ha esaltato Osimhen dopo la doppietta di ieri in un gioco di parole con il super eroe Superman. Di seguito l’immagine in questione:

