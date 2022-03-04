Napoli, il nuovo kit “Maradona Game” ora è disponibile alla vendita: prezzi e modalità

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Il nuovo kit “Maradona Game” nella colorazione rossa è ora disponibile alla vendita tramite il sito Amazon.it.

Il prezzo della maglia compreso di spedizione è di 150 euro.

