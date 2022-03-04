Napoli, il nuovo kit “Maradona Game” ora è disponibile alla vendita: prezzi e modalità

ORA DISPONIBILE! NOW AVAILABLE!

👇

🛒 Official Web Store SSC Napoli: https://t.co/XmWZkZzHdV

🛍 Brand Store Amazon: https://t.co/NKOFiuz8yW

🏪 Official Store SSC Napoli: https://t.co/IwzVF4BxqG



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/yu3oRr6DPw